Europe's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 5,000: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 5,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Friday based on official sources.

In total, there were 5,168 deaths across the continent, mostly in Italy which is now the hardest hit country in the world with 3,405 fatalities.

Europe registered 1,034 news cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 110,568 infections, according to the tally compiled at 1100 GMT.

