Europe's Coronavirus Infections Top 11 Million

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Europe's coronavirus infections top 11 million

Europe passed a grim milestone Tuesday after reporting more than 11 million coronavirus cases, as Austria and Greece became the latest countries on the continent to impose shutdowns

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Europe passed a grim milestone Tuesday after reporting more than 11 million coronavirus cases, as Austria and Greece became the latest countries on the continent to impose shutdowns.

Still reeling from a deadly shooting spree in the streets of Vienna on Monday evening, Austria went into partial lockdown while Greece shut down major cities.

They joined Belgium, Germany and Ireland in re-imposing tough curbs on people's lives in an echo of last spring as the virus that first emerged in the end of 2019 shows no sign of abating.

Europe has now registered 11,008,465 infections and almost 285,000 deaths according to an AFP tally of official sources on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

