MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) This year's dry summer, as well as floods and wildfires last summer demonstrate the dangerous effects of climate change and require accelerated realization of the Paris Agreement on climate change goals, EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius said on Tuesday.

"The climate crisis is here. With scorching heat, devastating droughts, historical levels of forest fires or deadly floods across the globe... This summer we have witnessed an alarming acceleration and spread of wildfires across Europe. Although the season is not over yet, it already broke all the records," Sinkevicius said during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The European Union has already agreed to allocate more resources to ensure the safety of residents in the face of climate change, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in particular, according to the commissioner.

"The gravity of the climate crisis demands transformational change across all sectors, systems and parts of the society," Sinkevicius added.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.

In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050. However, these efforts have been severely undermined as the EU began reopening its coal plants in a bid to mitigate the energy crisis caused by sanctions on Russia and its energy supplies.