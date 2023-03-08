UrduPoint.com

Europe's Energy Crisis Not Over, May Get Worse - Energy Investment Banker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 01:30 AM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Europe's energy crisis is not over and may get worse, Guggenheim Securities Senior Managing Director Michael LaMotte said on Tuesday.

"Europe may have got through this winter surprisingly well but I don't think we're out of the woods yet.

It's actually going to get worse before they get better," LaMotte said in a panel discussion during CERAWeek in Houston.

LaMotte mentioned that currently there is no functionality in the gas market because of infrastructure constraints, which may take years to solve.

However, LaMotte said there is talk about doubling or even tripling Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity in the United States.

Russia is off limits to western resources of capital for now in light of the Ukraine conflict, LaMotte noted.

