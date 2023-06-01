UrduPoint.com

Europe's First Nuclear Reactor Simulator To Be Built In Poland - Science Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Europe's first full-scale nuclear reactor simulator will be built in Poland after an agreement of intent to establish a European nuclear training center was signed in Warsaw on Wednesday, Polish Minister of education and Science Przemyslaw Czarnek said.

"Our agreement is joined by the Lukasiewicz research network that, together with Orlen Synthos Green Energy, will soon sign an agreement, the subject of which will be the construction of the first nuclear reactor simulator in Europe for training nuclear power engineers, nuclear engineers. This will be the only 'one-to-one' nuclear reactor simulator," Czarnek told reporters.

The minister added that a simulator would be ready within the next three to four years.

"Those students who begin their nuclear energy studies this year will already be able to use this European center with a nuclear reactor simulator," Czarnek said.

Poland intends to equip its first NPP with pressurized water reactors in accordance with the country's nuclear power development program. The first block is scheduled to be launched in the Gdansk coast area in 2033. Other units will be built every two to three years. Poland's nuclear program provides for the construction of six units in total with a capacity of up to 9 gigawatts.

