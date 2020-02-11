UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Future Tied To Africa, Focus On Mediterranean Important - Italian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Europe's Future Tied to Africa, Focus on Mediterranean Important - Italian Lawmaker

The future of Europe in the coming decades will revolve around its relations with Africa, and therefore the main focus of its attention and political concern must be on the Mediterranean region and not on the East, as was the case during the Cold War, Italian lawmaker Marco Minniti told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The future of Europe in the coming decades will revolve around its relations with Africa, and therefore the main focus of its attention and political concern must be on the Mediterranean region and not on the East, as was the case during the Cold War, Italian lawmaker Marco Minniti told Sputnik in an interview.

"It is clear that the Mediterranean, and especially the Central Mediterranean, will become increasingly important for Europe. For a long time, Europe was thinking that the main front of its political concern was in the East. But it is no longer so. The main front, the main focus for Europe today is the Mediterranean, no longer the East. Continuing to live with the idea of the threat coming from the East is a fatal mistake that Europe can no longer afford," Minniti, a member of Democratic Party and former minister of the interior, said.

The lawmaker added that the main challenges for Europe over the next twenty years would come from the Mediterranean, therefore, it should pay more attention to its relations with Africa.

"Europe and Africa are the two continents whose destinies are intertwined. There needs to be a paradigm shift. We finished the Cold War much time ago, and continuing to think that the main problem lies in the East is a grave mistake," Minniti stated.

The lawmaker also noted that a clear demonstration of Europe's active role in the Mediterranean would be the use of the Operation Sophia naval force for the monitoring of the arms embargo on Libya, which was proposed by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in late January.

"The Mission Sophia means the following: Europe cannot give up its role in the Central Mediterranean. It's not about helping migrants, but it's about countering arms trafficking [in Libya], and if Europe is not able to take action to counter arms trafficking in the Central Mediterranean, then it renounces its role," Minniti said.

Operation Sophia was launched in 2015 to prevent migrants from drowning while attempting a perilous journey across the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Libya January 2015 From

Recent Stories

Karak police arrest 561outlaws in one month

7 minutes ago

Iranians rally on 41st anniversary of shah's ouste ..

2 minutes ago

International community acknowledges Pakistan's ..

2 minutes ago

Asma Jehangir remembered on her Second death anniv ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Taking Process Oil Out of Druzhba for Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Decreases Oil Production to 769,000 Bpd ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.