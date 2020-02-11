The future of Europe in the coming decades will revolve around its relations with Africa, and therefore the main focus of its attention and political concern must be on the Mediterranean region and not on the East, as was the case during the Cold War, Italian lawmaker Marco Minniti told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The future of Europe in the coming decades will revolve around its relations with Africa, and therefore the main focus of its attention and political concern must be on the Mediterranean region and not on the East, as was the case during the Cold War, Italian lawmaker Marco Minniti told Sputnik in an interview.

"It is clear that the Mediterranean, and especially the Central Mediterranean, will become increasingly important for Europe. For a long time, Europe was thinking that the main front of its political concern was in the East. But it is no longer so. The main front, the main focus for Europe today is the Mediterranean, no longer the East. Continuing to live with the idea of the threat coming from the East is a fatal mistake that Europe can no longer afford," Minniti, a member of Democratic Party and former minister of the interior, said.

The lawmaker added that the main challenges for Europe over the next twenty years would come from the Mediterranean, therefore, it should pay more attention to its relations with Africa.

"Europe and Africa are the two continents whose destinies are intertwined. There needs to be a paradigm shift. We finished the Cold War much time ago, and continuing to think that the main problem lies in the East is a grave mistake," Minniti stated.

The lawmaker also noted that a clear demonstration of Europe's active role in the Mediterranean would be the use of the Operation Sophia naval force for the monitoring of the arms embargo on Libya, which was proposed by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in late January.

"The Mission Sophia means the following: Europe cannot give up its role in the Central Mediterranean. It's not about helping migrants, but it's about countering arms trafficking [in Libya], and if Europe is not able to take action to counter arms trafficking in the Central Mediterranean, then it renounces its role," Minniti said.

Operation Sophia was launched in 2015 to prevent migrants from drowning while attempting a perilous journey across the Mediterranean from North Africa.