The inability of Germany, France and the United Kingdom to oppose hostile moves made by Washington regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remains an important issue for Tehran, Iran's Former Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia, Pacific and CIS Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The inability of Germany, France and the United Kingdom to oppose hostile moves made by Washington regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remains an important issue for Tehran, Iran's Former Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia, Pacific and CIS Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour told Sputnik.

"The three European countries [the E-3 group] are not able to withstand US moves, especially they can not act in the interest of Iran, and because this situation exists, we can not reach an agreement with the Europeans. They also are not able to make any promises [to Tehran] because of the United States," Rahimpour said.

The ex-diplomat, who has served as an ambassador to several European countries, also said that Iran did not have "a general disagreement" with the E-3, adding that Tehran's issue was the group's "inability to implement the JCPOA.

"

Speaking of US sanctions against Iran, Rahimpour condemned their cruelty and mentioned that restrictions target "all pillars of life," including food and health sectors.

Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, and the European Union in 2015. According to the terms of the agreement, Iran would scale back its nuclear program and cut uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. Washington pulled out of the deal in 2018 and promptly re-imposed punitive sanctions on Tehran. Berlin, Paris and London have repeatedly said that they were committed to preserving the deal and ready to continue cooperating with Iran.