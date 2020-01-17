UrduPoint.com
Europe's Interest In Russian Organic Products On Rise - National Export Center

Europe's Interest in Russian Organic Products on Rise - National Export Center

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) European businesses are increasingly interested in eco-friendly products of Russian agricultural companies, the senior vice president of the Russian Export Center (REC) said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

"The efforts that have been made by [Russian] regions, the head office of the REC and the Agriculture Ministry to promote the production of the Russian agricultural sector in Germany are bringing results. Export is growing in terms of variety as well as volume. Regions are getting more involved [in agricultural trade]," Igor Zhuk said, ahead of the International Green Week in Berlin.

Asked about the effect sanctions and countersanctions had on the structure and volume of agricultural trade between Russia and Germany. the official said that the situation was changing "strongly and drastically.

"Certain areas of interest, eco-friendly products and foods for example, are emerging. This is where Russia can ... satisfy the interests of both Western and Eastern companies, Zhuk said,

Zhuk also added that Green Week contributed to the development of cooperation through the establishment of direct contacts between businessmen of Russia and Germany, and there should not be ignored by the Agriculture Ministry and the REC.

The 85th International Green Week, a unique international exhibition for food, agriculture and gardening companies, is set to take place from January 17-26. It involves about 1,800 exhibitors from 61 countries and 40,000 visitors from 75 countries. This year's partner country will be Croatia. Russia will be represented by a number of regional heads, representatives from the Agriculture Ministry and businessmen.

