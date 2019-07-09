UrduPoint.com
Europe's Largest Aquarium Evacuated Over Fire - Valencia's Emergency Service

Tue 09th July 2019

L'Oceanografic, the largest aquarium in Europe located in Spanish Valencia, was evacuated on Tuesday due to a fire, local emergency services said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) L'Oceanografic, the largest aquarium in Europe located in Spanish Valencia, was evacuated on Tuesday due to a fire, local emergency services said.

According to their statements, published on Twitter, the blaze has been taken under control and the firefighters have managed to extinguish it in 20 minutes.

About 1,600 visitors and 350 employees of the complex were evacuated, an employee of the aquarium said.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen above the popular tourist attraction building.

L'Oceanografic Valencia is located on the area of 110,000 square meters (1,2 million square feet). There are 45,000 animals of 500 different species in the complex. This is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Valencia and in Spain in general.

