Open Menu

Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Offline After Glitch

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Europe's largest nuclear reactor offline after glitch

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Europe's largest nuclear reactor, Finland's Olkiluoto 3, shut down automatically on Sunday due to a technical problem but is expected to return to production on Tuesday after repairs, operator TVO said.

"The Olkiluoto 3 unit was in normal production when a fault in the turbine plant automatically stopped the facility's electricity production. The facility operated as intended during the fault," TVO said in a statement on Monday.

"The cause of the fault was revealed to be a malfunctioning temperature measurement in the generator's cooling system," it said, adding that "the incident had no impact on nuclear safety."

TVO said the reactor was expected to return to production on Tuesday at noon (1000 GMT) following repairs.

The next-generation European pressurised water reactor (EPR), built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium, produces around 14 percent of Finland's electricity.

It was put into regular service in April 2023, some 18 years after construction began and 14 years after it was originally scheduled to go into commercial production.

Like several other EPR projects, it was plagued by repeated construction delays and billions of Dollars in cost overruns.

With a capacity of generating 1,600 megawatts, Olkiluoto 3 is the single largest nuclear reactor in Europe, while Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, with its six reactors, is the largest nuclear plant.

Nuclear technology has seen renewed popularity in recent years as a way to reduce carbon emissions.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Ukraine Water Europe Nuclear Finland April Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

40 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

42 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

1 hour ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From World