UrduPoint.com

Europe's Largest Rare Earths Deposit Discovered In Sweden

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden

Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements, essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has been discovered in Sweden's far north, boosting Europe's hopes of cutting its dependence on China

Kiruna, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements, essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has been discovered in Sweden's far north, boosting Europe's hopes of cutting its dependence on China.

Swedish mining group LKAB said Thursday the newly-explored deposit, found right next to its iron ore mine, contained more than one million tonnes of rare earth oxides.

"This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition," LKAB's chief executive Jan Mostrom said in a statement.

"We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles," Mostrom added.

While the find is believed to be the biggest in Europe, it remains small on a global scale, representing less than one percent of the 120 million tonnes estimated worldwide by the US Geological Survey.

In 2021, the European Commission said that 98 percent of the rare earths used in the EU were imported from China, prompting Brussels to urge member states to develop their own extraction capacities.

LKAB's find was presented as a delegation from the European Commission visited Sweden, which took over the rotating EU presidency at the start of the year.

"Today, the EU is way too dependent on other countries for these materials," Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch told a press conference, pointing specifically to Russia and China.

"This must change. We must take responsibility for the raw material supply needed for the (green) transition," she added.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China Vehicles Brussels Sweden From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Speakers pay homage for veteran journalists Masood ..

Speakers pay homage for veteran journalists Masood Malik

1 minute ago
 DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

55 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $27.4Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afric ..

EU Allocates $27.4Mln in Humanitarian Aid to African Countries - Commission

1 minute ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi's plea after governor ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi's plea after governor withdraws denotification orde ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.