UrduPoint.com

Europe's Largest Rare Earths Deposit Discovered In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden

Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements, essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has been discovered in Sweden's far north, boosting Europe's hopes of cutting its dependence on China

Kiruna, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements, essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has been discovered in Sweden's far north, boosting Europe's hopes of cutting its dependence on China.

Swedish mining group LKAB said Thursday the newly-explored deposit, found right next to its iron ore mine, contained more than one million tonnes of rare earth oxides.

"This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition," LKAB's chief executive Jan Mostrom said in a statement.

"We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles," Mostrom added.

While the find is believed to be the biggest in Europe, it remains small on a global scale, representing less than one percent of the 120 million tonnes estimated worldwide by the US Geological Survey.

In 2021, the European Commission said that 98 percent of the rare earths used in the EU were imported from China, prompting Brussels to urge member states to develop their own extraction capacities.

LKAB's find was presented as a delegation from the European Commission visited Sweden, which took over the rotating EU presidency at the start of the year.

"Today, the EU is way too dependent on other countries for these materials," Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch told a press conference, pointing specifically to Russia and China.

"This must change. We must take responsibility for the raw material supply needed for the (green) transition," she added.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China Vehicles Brussels Sweden From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

15 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

15 minutes ago
 Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI ser ..

Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

37 seconds ago
 Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as ..

Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as Part of Joint Military Groupin ..

39 seconds ago
 Govt restores federal status of PIMS hospital

Govt restores federal status of PIMS hospital

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.