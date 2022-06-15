(@ChaudhryMAli88)

"Finally!," said 20-year-old Reda as he arrived at the port of Algeciras in southern Spain Wednesday on the first day of an operation to ease the return home of Moroccans living in Europe for their summer holidays

Algeciras, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :"Finally!," said 20-year-old Reda as he arrived at the port of Algeciras in southern Spain Wednesday on the first day of an operation to ease the return home of Moroccans living in Europe for their summer holidays.

Millions of Moroccans like him have waited three years to once again be able to drive to a port in Spain and then catch a ferry to Morocco to see loved ones during the summer break.

The short 14-kilometre (nine-mile) route across the Strait of Gibraltar had originally been shut in March 2020 when Morocco severed transport links with Europe over the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while Rabat reopened its maritime borders last summer to other European nations, connections between Morocco and Spain remained shut until April due to a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I was too excided," said Reda, who drove 4,500 kilometres with his girlfriend to Algeciras from Helsinki, where he is studying, to catch a ferry to visit his family in Agadir, in southwestern Morocco.

Some 3.3 million people and over 760,000 vehicles made the crossing in 2019 during the last "Operation Crossing the Strait", which runs this year from June 15-September 15.

Spain's government has called the seasonal migration "one of the biggest flows of people across continents" in such a short time.

Driving home for the summer holidays "is almost like a tradition for us", said Reda, wearing flip-flops and a bucket hat and surrounded by cars loaded with bags.

Nearby families looked for shady spots to eat within view of imposing red ferries.

The biggest flow of passengers is expected at the end of the month and the first weekend of July after schools close across Europe.