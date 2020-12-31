(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Despite the much-touted European unity, the vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the EU has been a hodgepodge of policies, with the post-Brexit United Kingdom and Germany moving ahead at a breakneck pace and France lagging far behind.

The UK gave the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine its emergency approval on December 2 and began the rollout six days later. In contrast, the EU medicines regulator approved the shot on December 21, paving the way for mass inoculation across the bloc from December 27.

Germany began vaccinating thousands of people right away only to run into supply problems. Health Minister Jens Spahn admitted on Wednesday that vaccine supplies around the world were tight but promised this would improve as more vaccines were approved.

France, the EU's hotspot of the epidemic in spring, has been moving cautiously with its vaccination plans, saying the campaign would begin in earnest later in January. The country's vaccination tsar, Alain Fischer, has repeatedly said that "things should be done right and not in a rush."

The UK used its newfound freedom from constrains of EU bureaucracy to begin emergency vaccination while in the middle of a "bad phase" of the pandemic, a leading Belgian virologist told Sputnik.

More than half a million have been vaccinated by Tuesday, according to the British prime minister.

"The Brits took their European partners by storm, while the EU was still awaiting the green light from the European Medicines Agency," Marc Van Ranst said.

Van Ranst, a professor of KULeuven University who sits on Belgium's National Security Council, said the UK's treatment of the pandemic as an exceptional emergency made it possible to speed up the approval procedure, despite having the same scientific data on the drug as the EU.

"Brexit freed the UK from a certain form of bureaucracy in Europe, so decried by the English. They freshly gained independence bears fruit very concretely and allowed to start the vaccination campaign much earlier, on December 8," he added.

Belgian epidemiologists recommended on Thursday that the national government follow the UK example and vaccinate as many people as possible with the first dose, postponing the second shot for later, in order to slow down the spread of the virus, the expert said.

"The variants that have appeared in the South-East of the UK and London, is spreading to the continent, and I am afraid that the virus could soon transmit faster. We need the vaccination campaign to be massive and fast," he warned.

In order to widen the pool of vaccines available, the UK has also authorized the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. This vaccine is of the classic type and should satisfy those who are afraid of the new mRNA biotech vaccine types, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Van Ranst described the move as the UK going into "overdrive." He said the European Medicines Agency had not even received all information on the vaccine to analyze the file.

"The Brits send the campaign in overdrive, but to me, I think the European agency is right to take its time to analyze certain issues of age groups with the AstraZeneca 'classical' vaccine.

I still have some doubts about its efficiency," he explained.

The edge of the AstraZeneca vaccine is in logistics. It can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, making it easier to store and transport, while the US-German rival vaccine has to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the shot with the aim to vaccinate 2 million people per week in January. This will allow the population to reach the level at which the herd immunity will slowly eradicate the virus 70 percent of the population by summer, faster than other countries in Europe.

FRANCE 'INCREDIBLY INEFFICIENT'

As of Wednesday, France has vaccinated 332 people, according to French media estimates. As the country vaccinated its 200th citizen, Germany was already on track to vaccinate 20,000 people. Portugal and Denmark have immunized over 7,000 people and Italy more than 4,000.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the real vaccination campaign would start after January 15, out of abundance of caution.

Fischer, the coordinator of France's vaccination strategy, revealed to the LCI television channel on Wednesday that it was not his decision to be so slow. He said it the French health authority's call and he was not a member of the think-tank.

France has received its first batches of the Pfizer vaccine a few tens of thousands doses last week and 500,000 more doses on Tuesday. Another batch of 500,000 doses is expected later this week.

The government's approach has already raised a few eyebrows in the scientific community. French epidemiologist Catherine Hill has described the policy as catastrophic.

"The management of this pandemic by the French government is catastrophic. This vaccination protocol is incredibly inefficient," she told French media.

Famous French geneticist Axel Kahn has urged the government to speed up the vaccine rollout.

"We absolutely need to accelerate the campaign. Enough of the strategy of the handbrake! We need to reach 1 percent of the population vaccinated per day," he told media.

Nephrologist Gilbert Deray of the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital told French channel TF1 that by the time France reached the aspired immunization of 15 million by mid-2021 Germany would have vaccinated double that number.

"I know that France is the last country in Europe in terms of confidence in vaccination, but such a slow process is not acceptable and counterproductive," he said.

Some 200 mayors of French medium-size cities sent a petition to President Emmanuel Macron, demanding a faster vaccination process. They were joined by regional leaders from Normandy and Grance Est, imploring that the government should "hasten the crushing of the pandemic."

For experts in Germany, France and elsewhere, the pandemic is far from over and the fall of 2021 might still be problematic.