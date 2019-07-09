UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Once Biggest Migrant Centre To Close In Italy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:13 PM

Europe's once biggest migrant centre to close in Italy

What was once Europe's biggest migrant reception centre, in Mineo in Sicily, is to officially close on Tuesday in the presence of its biggest critic, far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini

Mineo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :What was once Europe's biggest migrant reception centre, in Mineo in Sicily, is to officially close on Tuesday in the presence of its biggest critic, far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

"Promise kept," Salvini, in government also as deputy prime minister for the past year, said last week when the centre's final inhabitants were removed, to be sent to another centre in Calabria.

This reception centre, a former housing complex for the US military that resembles an American suburb, is now guarded by Italian troops who block access under a roasting Sicilian sun.

At its peak in 2014, Mineo housed more than 4,100 people.

Its population then steadily dropped. When anti-migrant Salvini and the populist Five Star Movement came to power in June last year, it housed 2,500.

Psychologist Massimiliano Terrasi stood amid the arid countryside outside the centre where he worked since 2011, disappointed at what he said could have been.

"Hopes were high when the centre first opened and we grew professionally," he told AFP-TV.

"Well managed, it could have been an asset for the area and for people's mutual understanding," he lamented, voicing anger at the abrupt end to his years of work, final wages still unpaid.

In the beginning, care and hygiene conditions were decent, he said. But things started to deteriorate when the population went over 3,000.

"If you look at how the centre was in the end, it's a good thing that it closed. But if you think what it could have been, it's a pity," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Interior Minister June Government Housing

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

BASF shares plunge on profit warning

2 minutes ago

China urges US to 'immediately cancel' arms sale t ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban, Afghan Gov't Held No Discussions on Place ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity prices to further increase under IMF p ..

11 minutes ago

ETEA announces entry test results for admission of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.