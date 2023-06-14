UrduPoint.com

Europe's Only Industrial Solar Cell Maker Mulling Transfer From Germany To US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Europe's Only Industrial Solar Cell Maker Mulling Transfer From Germany to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Europe's only industrial solar cell producer, Swiss company Meyer Burger Technology, is considering closing its projects in Germany and moving its production capacities to the US, lured by Washington's green subsidies, German broadcaster ZDF reported on Tuesday, citing the company's letter to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The broadcaster said that in the letter, Meyer Burger Technology was informing Lindner of its plans to move the company's production from the German Federal state of Saxony-Anhalt to the US.

"When it comes to establishing new plants and selling solar modules, the US are rolling out a red carpet for us," the company was quoted as saying by ZDF.

However, the final decision has not yet been made, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier this year, Meyer Burger Technology announced its plans to boost its annual production capacity from 1.

4 to around 3.4GW by the end of 2024. By 2027, it intended to increase production tenfold compared with 2023, up to 15GW per year.

Germany, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In addition, Germany has been decommissioning its nuclear power plants, which has also affected costs of production in the country.

On the contrary, the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, has provided for the allocation of $370 billion for clean energy and climate goals, sparking concern in Europe about a tech exodus.

