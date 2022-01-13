UrduPoint.com

Europe's Policy Allows It To Be 'Influential Player' In Relation To Russia, China - Berlin

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 03:04 PM

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, China - Berlin

Europe's overall policy allows it to be an "influential player," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday ahead of the informal EU meeting in France

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Europe's overall policy allows it to be an "influential player," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday ahead of the informal EU meeting in France.

"Strengthening Europe's role in the world requires more than managing current crises, it also requires long-term strategies and planning. It is for this reason that we are working within the EU on the so-called 'strategic compass', which we will discuss in detail with defense ministers today. This strategic compass aims to show the EU and its member states a clear direction for future security policy.

In relation to autocratic states, such as Russia and China, in particular, it is important: if Europe follows a common course and acts as a whole, it is a heavyweight, and if it acts without unity, then it fights in its own weight category," the minister said in a statement.

Baerbock also said that it is planned to sum up the interim results of this week's negotiations with Russia during the informal summit of EU foreign ministers.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China France German Weight Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

16 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

7 minutes ago
 European stocks drop at open after Asia losses

European stocks drop at open after Asia losses

7 minutes ago
 Cars' sale, production up by 71.22%, 72.85% respec ..

Cars' sale, production up by 71.22%, 72.85% respectively during 1st half of FY 2 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.