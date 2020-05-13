(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Europe's re-opening gathered pace Wednesday after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, while America's top infectious diseases official warned of uncontrollable new outbreaks if the process happens too quickly in the US.

Austria announced its border with Germany would be unlocked following a two-month shutdown and Britons were allowed unlimited outdoor exercise, despite a global death toll closing in on 300,000.

Curbs that have confined billions to their homes continued easing but the death toll spiked in some of the world's most populated countries, with Brazil, Russia and the US all reporting bad news.

It came as US government expert Anthony Fauci issued a stark warning to Congress about the dangers of resuming normal life too soon, saying a run of 14 days with falling cases was a vital first step.

"If a community or a state or region doesn't go by those guidelines and reopens... the consequences could be really serious," he said Tuesday.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control." Fauci said the true number killed by the epidemic in the US is likely greater than the official toll of over 82,000 -- the world's highest.

On Tuesday the US registered 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, a steep rise after daily tolls fell below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday.

Fauci's cautionary message stands at odds with rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has pressed for rapid steps to rekindle the devastated US economy before a November election.

The lifting of lockdowns across Europe has gathered pace this week, with France beginning to re-open Primary schools and nurseries.

Teachers wore face masks and desks were separated as children filed back into classrooms.

Russia began easing lockdown rules even as infections surged past 232,000 -- now the second most cases in the world after the US.

The nation hit the landmark on Tuesday after a week of reporting more than 10,000 daily cases.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has also tested positive for the virus.

For those braving public transport in Moscow, masks and gloves were a must in line with new anti-virus rules.

"It's protection, I hope it will work," said 48-year-old Natalia Goronok, travelling on the metro.

"It is scary that cases are going up, but people do need to live."