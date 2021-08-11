UrduPoint.com

Europe's Regulator Begins Looking Into Potential Side-Effects Of MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying several possible negative side effects related to Pfizer/BioNtech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax mRNA coronavirus vaccines.

According to the EMA's safety updates, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has begun the assessment of erythema multiforme, glomerulonephritis, and nephrotic syndrome to determine if they could potentially be caused by the use of Comirnaty and Spikevax.

Erythema multiforme is a skin reaction that is triggered by an infection or some medicines.

It manifests in target lesions, which can affect mucous membranes in the human body.

Glomerulonephritis refers to a number of diseases characterized by inflammation of the glomeruli, tiny vessels inside the kidneys which filter blood. Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder that causes the kidneys to pass large amounts of protein into one's urine.

The EMA has so far approved four COVID-19 vaccines ” produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson ” for use within the European Union.

