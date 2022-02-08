UrduPoint.com

Europe's Stance On Ukraine Not Depending On US, Its Goal Is Dialogue, Not Threats - Bruno Le Maire

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Europe's Stance on Ukraine Not Depending on US, Its Goal is Dialogue, Not Threats - Bruno Le Maire

Europe's position on the Ukrainian crisis and other issues does not depend on that of the United States, its goal is dialogue, not threats, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Europe's position on the Ukrainian crisis and other issues does not depend on that of the United States, its goal is dialogue, not threats, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"The Europeans, thanks especially to President of the republic (Emmanuel Macron), have an independent position on Ukraine and different interests from the Americans. And it needs to be made clear to our American allies that we have different interests in this crisis. Our goal is not threats, not confrontation, but dialogue and deescalation," Le Maire told the France Inter broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe France United States From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Against Hezbollah May Destabilize Sit ..

US Sanctions Against Hezbollah May Destabilize Situation in Lebanon - Russian Di ..

1 minute ago
 More than 3 kg drug Ice seized

More than 3 kg drug Ice seized

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on Duration of Putin-Macron Meeting: Situa ..

Kremlin on Duration of Putin-Macron Meeting: Situation Requires Negotiations Lik ..

1 minute ago
 Macron Says After Trip to Moscow He Aimed to Preve ..

Macron Says After Trip to Moscow He Aimed to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine, Succ ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Not Seeing Yet West's Readiness to Take No ..

Kremlin Not Seeing Yet West's Readiness to Take Note of Russia's Security Concer ..

6 minutes ago
 Corona claims 15 more lives, 448 new cases in Punj ..

Corona claims 15 more lives, 448 new cases in Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>