PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Europe's position on the Ukrainian crisis and other issues does not depend on that of the United States, its goal is dialogue, not threats, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"The Europeans, thanks especially to President of the republic (Emmanuel Macron), have an independent position on Ukraine and different interests from the Americans. And it needs to be made clear to our American allies that we have different interests in this crisis. Our goal is not threats, not confrontation, but dialogue and deescalation," Le Maire told the France Inter broadcaster.