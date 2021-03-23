BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The European Union should talk with Russia proceeding from a common position, Michael Roth, the minister of state for Europe at the German foreign office, said on Tuesday.

"We think it is quite important for the EU to speak with one voice and perform cohesively proceeding from a common position. In relations with Russia, we must discuss critical points clearly and openly .

.. However, of course, there are areas where we should remain in dialogue with Russia," Roth said.

According to the minister, Moscow tries to "divide the EU" and attack European democracy using disinformation campaigns and internal repressions.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the European Union is not Russia's close partner as the EU "has frozen relations between Brussels and Moscow."