Europe's Troubled Vega-C Rocket Launches After Delays
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Kourou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Europe's new Vega-C rocket launched Thursday from French Guiana in its first takeoff since a failed flight two years ago, an AFP correspondent said.
After days of delays, the rocket took off without problems, carrying the Sentinel-1C satellite for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme.
It is the first blastoff for the lightweight rocket since December 2022, when it failed to reach orbit in its maiden commercial flight and lost two satellites, delivering a fresh blow to a continent already struggling to blast its missions into space.
The rocket was grounded for two years while the nozzle of the Zefiro 40 rocket motor -- which caused the failure -- was redesigned.
Vega-C's return flight was initially scheduled for Tuesday from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
That launch was postponed by one day to allow for "additional checks on electrical connections in the upper stage" of the rocket, said the ESA's space transportation director, Toni Tolker-Nielsen.
But hours before the launch, it was again delayed another 24 hours.
This time it was "due to a mechanical problem preventing the removal of the Vega-C mobile gantry," French space agency CNES said in a statement on Wednesday.
A gantry is a movable frame that supports the rocket on the launch pad.
In its latest try, the Vega-C took off as scheduled at 6:20 pm local time (2120 GMT).
Earlier on Thursday, the ESA's Proba-3 mission to probe the Sun's outer atmosphere successfully launched on an Indian rocket.
Europe has struggled to find a way to independently launch missions since Russia withdrew its rockets in 2022 over the war in Ukraine.
Four years of delays to Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket compounded the issue, forcing the continent to turn to rivals such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.
However, the heavy-lift Ariane 6 had a successful first flight in July, offering some relief to European space efforts.
The lighter Vega-C was designed to send small satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Its predecessor Vega had its last launch in September, placing more importance on Vega-C returning to active duty.
Four launches using Vega-C are planned for next year, followed by five more in 2026, Tolker-Nielsen said.
The Sentinel-1C satellite will use radar to monitor Earth's environment as part of the EU's Copernicus programme to provide climate and other data to governments and businesses.
Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results
New 'White Lotus' season to air before 'Harry Potter' TV series filming in 2025
Galaxy aim to complete journey back to top in MLS Cup final
Defiant Macron seeks new French PM, exit from crisis
NASA delays crewed lunar landing to 2027
Long-range barrage lifts Cavaliers over Nuggets despite Jokic triple-double
New Zealand 86-5 as Brook ton puts England in charge
Three climbers missing on New Zealand peak believed dead: police
Arsonists set Melbourne synagogue ablaze
Sao Paulo police brutality cases raise pressure on governor
Arsonists set Melbourne synagogue ablaze
