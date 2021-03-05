UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's U-Turn On Russia Policy Would Restore Stability - AfD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Europe's U-Turn on Russia Policy Would Restore Stability - AfD

The European Union needs to move away from confrontation in its Russia policy in order to restore stability, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD faction in the German parliament told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The European Union needs to move away from confrontation in its Russia policy in order to restore stability, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD faction in the German parliament told Sputnik.

"Europe must call now for a 180 degrees turn in the European-Russian relationship.

I and my AfD Faction in the Bundestag are convinced that there will be no peace and stability without a solid partnership with Russia," Armin-Paulus Hampel said.

He criticized the EU for sanctioning Russian officials over the suspected poisoning of opposition activist Alexey Navalny. He said Brussels should have left the probe to the Russian police.

Hampel argued that Germans and Russians differed in their perception of many societal issues but their cultural, political and economic similarities prevailed. He called for a "new start" in the German-Russian ties to foster a close and long-time partnership.

Related Topics

Police Russia Europe Parliament German European Union Brussels From Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Canada Approves Johnson & Johnson Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Seal Off 1st Air Leak in Russia's Zvez ..

2 minutes ago

'Vagabonda' Ibrahimovic hitches ride on motorbike ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 29,000 virus-related deaths ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitsipas fends off Khachanov to make Rotterdam se ..

4 minutes ago

'Vagabondo' Ibrahimovic hitches ride on motorbike ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.