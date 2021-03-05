(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union needs to move away from confrontation in its Russia policy in order to restore stability, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD faction in the German parliament told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The European Union needs to move away from confrontation in its Russia policy in order to restore stability, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD faction in the German parliament told Sputnik.

"Europe must call now for a 180 degrees turn in the European-Russian relationship.

I and my AfD Faction in the Bundestag are convinced that there will be no peace and stability without a solid partnership with Russia," Armin-Paulus Hampel said.

He criticized the EU for sanctioning Russian officials over the suspected poisoning of opposition activist Alexey Navalny. He said Brussels should have left the probe to the Russian police.

Hampel argued that Germans and Russians differed in their perception of many societal issues but their cultural, political and economic similarities prevailed. He called for a "new start" in the German-Russian ties to foster a close and long-time partnership.