Europol Arrests 10 Hackers Who Stole $100Mln in Cryptocurrencies Via Sim Swap Scam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Ten hackers have been arrested in an international investigation into a series of sim-swapping attacks that stole $100 million in cryptocurrencies from celebrities in the United States, European police agency Europol said on Wednesday.

"A total of 8 criminals have been arrested on 9 February as a result of an international investigation into a series of sim swapping attacks targeting high-profile victims in the United States. These arrests follow earlier ones in Malta (1) and Belgium (1) of other members belonging to the same criminal network," Europol said.

The sim swap fraud involves a criminal taking over a victim's phone number, deactivating their sim and gaining access to their accounts.

The year-long international probe was jointly conducted by law enforcement authorities from Belgium, Canada, Malta, the United Kingdom and the US under Europol's coordination. The scam targeted thousands of victims, including high-profile internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their relatives.