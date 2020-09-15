Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle on Tuesday warned that mafia organizations seek to target the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund, which aims at helping countries overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle on Tuesday warned that mafia organizations seek to target the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund, which aims at helping countries overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The increase in infiltration [by mafia] is the reason why Europol has asked for funding (linked to the Recovery Fund) to be monitored with attention," De Bolle, who is in Rome for a meeting of European police chiefs, said, as quoted by Italy's ANSA news agency.

The Europol head added that funds formed by EU member states had already been attacked by criminal organizations, adding that the they are expected to be targeted even more.

The fund worth 750 billion Euros ($891 billion), which was agreed by European leaders in July, is a part of Next Generation EU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and jump-start Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.