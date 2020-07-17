Europol Dismantles Criminal Network Responsible for 25% of All Fake Euro Bills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Law enforcement officers from Italy, Belgium, and France, in conjunction with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), have busted arguably the most productive counterfeit money ring since the adoption of the euro, responsible for 25 percent of all counterfeit euro bills, the agency said on Friday.

"The criminal network is believed to have produced and distributed over the years more than three million counterfeit banknotes for a total face value of over ‚¬233 million ($266 million), which represents one quarter of all counterfeit euro banknotes detected in circulation since the introduction of the euro.

This network could very well be the largest ever disrupted since the very first days of the euro Currency," the Europol said in a statement.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2017 after a seizure of 50 euro banknotes in Italy. Since then, simultaneous investigations were conducted in Italy, France, and Belgium with Europol providing analytical support and coordination.

Forensics found that the counterfeits were produced using sophisticated printing methods and imitated all main security features of genuine banknotes.