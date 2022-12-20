Europol Joins Investigation Into Corruption Scandal in European Parliament - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, also known as Europol, have joined the investigation into the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, which is being conducted by the Belgian prosecutor's office, the Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Europol is assisting the Belgian prosecution, the LeSoir newspaper said citing the agency.

Eurojust, an EU's agency providing judicial assistance, is also participating in the investigation into corruption of politicians from various EU member states, according to the media. The Greek prosecutor's office has been conducting an independent inquiry as well.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy. European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Later, she was relived of her office and was expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros during the searches.