Europol Launching Online Campaign Across 18 Nations to Find Most Dangerous Sex Offenders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Tuesday launched an online campaign across 18 European countries, encouraging people to help the EU agency find some of Europe's most dangerous sex offenders.

According to Europol, every two minutes a sexual offense be it rape, sexual violence or assault is reported to the police of the EU member states, with women and children suffering the most from these violent criminal acts.

"To turn the spotlight on the perpetrators of such violent sexual assaults, Europol is launching a campaign in 18 countries across Europe to ask for your help in finding some of Europe's most dangerous sex offenders.

Law enforcement authorities from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have joined this online appeal," Europol said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, Europol has defined 18 fugitives suspected or convicted of sexual offenses and will circulate their images online and on social networking sites for the next four weeks.

Such a practice is not new to the EU agency, as a similar project was launched in 2016 and has since helped Europol in arresting 91 criminals. At least 33 of them were arrested thanks to information from the general public via the website.