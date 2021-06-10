UrduPoint.com
Europol Says 1.6 Tonnes Of Cocaine, $20Mln Confiscated From Criminal Network In Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Spanish Guardia Civil, assisted by the Europol, carried out a large-scale operation against a criminal network trafficking cocaine from South America, 29 people were arrested, and over 1.6 tonnes of cocaine and more than 16.5 million Euros ($20 million) were seized, Europol announced on Thursday.

According to the Europol, the criminal network was capable of controlling the maritime traffic of containers coming from South America to Spain's Port of Algeciras. It consisted of different employees working somewhere close to the port.

"As a result of the operation: 29 people have been arrested; More than 1 600 kg of cocaine has been seized; More than ‚¬ 16.

5 million has been seized. The Guardia Civil initiated the investigation in August 2020. On 29 April this year, intelligence was received suggesting the criminal network intended to introduce a large consignment of cocaine hidden among frozen mackerel and directed towards the Port of Algeciras," Europol said in a statement.

A Spaniard, who was evading Spanish justice since 2017 due to involvement in another illegal operation, was arrested in Amsterdam under the European Arrest Warrant.

Europol's European Economic and Financial Crime Centre supported the economic investigation against the network. Two analysts traveled to Spain to carry out cross-checking of data.

