UrduPoint.com

Europol Says Arrested 11 People In Operation Against Migrant Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Europol Says Arrested 11 People in Operation Against Migrant Smugglers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Friday it apprehended 11 people in an international police operation against a crime ring smuggling migrants to the European Union through Belarus.

"A cross-border operation, coordinated by Europol and involving law enforcement authorities from Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland and the UK, has led to the dismantling of an organised crime network smuggling migrants from Belarus into the EU," Europol said, adding that the operation led to 11 arrests ” 10 in Poland and one in the UK based on a German warrant, including one high-value target in the UK.

During the operation, 28 locations in Germany, Lithuania and Poland were searched by law enforcement officers and 11 transfers were detected with 11 facilitators and 60 migrants. The operation also resulted in seizures of electronic equipment, documents, evidence of money transfers and cash, Europol said.

"The members of the criminal network were based in and acting from the countries across the smuggling route. Their tasks were divided hierarchically, with the majority of the individuals acting at different levels not knowing each other personally. The migrants paid between EUR 10 000 ($10,075) and EUR 13 000 ($13,098) for a full smuggling service from their country of origin, via Belarus, to Germany generating an estimated turnover of at least EUR 7 million ($7.05 million) for the criminal network," the statement said.

In recent years, the EU has been struggling with a migration crisis as people from Africa and the middle East, fleeing poverty and war, try to cross the Mediterranean and reach the continent. The influx of people helped create a burgeoning criminal industry dedicated to transporting migrants to Europe by illicit means.

Related Topics

Africa Police Europe German European Union Germany Estonia United Kingdom Belarus Poland Lithuania Middle East Euro Turkish Lira Money Criminals From Industry Million

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

1 hour ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

1 hour ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

1 hour ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.