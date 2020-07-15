UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Europol Says Cracked Large-Scale Scheme of Migrant Documents Forgery in Germany, Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Police in Germany and Greece have busted a network implicated in the forgery or smuggling of documents to facilitate illegal intra-EU and cross-EU migration, resulting in one arrest and several house searches, Europol, the European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"On 15 July, the German Federal Police in Halle and the Hellenic Police supported by Europol carried out an arrest and 12 house searches in Germany and a number in Greece as a result of an investigation into large-scale document forgery," Europol said.

According to the press release, police found a counterfeit print shop in Greece producing fake documents, such as passports, ID cards, residence permits and driving licenses.

The recipients were people who needed to cross borders either into the EU or inside the EU, including residents of Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Syria and Turkey.

The capture operation, dubbed Kosmos, was initiated by the German authorities, according to the press release.

Europol said it supported the operation by providing analytic and operational data from its European Migrant Smuggling Centre and supporting the Greek authorities with a mobile office on-the-spot during the action day.

