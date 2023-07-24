Open Menu

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested For Smuggling Cuban Migrants To EU

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

Law enforcement have arrested 62 members of an intercontinental criminal network smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, with 25 of the arrestees being Cuban nationals, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Law enforcement have arrested 62 members of an intercontinental criminal network smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, with 25 of the arrestees being Cuban nationals, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Monday.

"Law enforcement from five countries have disrupted an intercontinental criminal network smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union. The investigation, coordinated by Europol and INTERPOL (the International Criminal Police Organization), led to the arrest of 62 persons, 25 of which were Cuban nationals," Europol said in a statement.

Members of the network advertised their illicit services through a well-known messaging application. They offered Cubans in need help in transporting them to the EU and forging false documents.

Criminals flew people from Cuba to Serbia, then transferred them to Greece, from where they were sent to Spain. Criminal services were provided at a cost of around 9,000 euros ($9,980). Serbia was chosen as an arrival point for the lack of visa requirements to enter the country at the time.

"In total, it is suspected that the criminal network successfully smuggled around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU, generating a profit of around EUR 45 million," the statement read.

The investigation uncovered "a complex criminal infrastructure set up in many cities across Spain, Greece and in Serbia," Europol said. During the raids in June 2023, law enforcement seized 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles,144 bank accounts and vast amount of cash in various currencies.

Related Topics

Police European Union Vehicles Bank Spain Serbia Cuba Greece Euro June Visa Criminals From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

11 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

53 minutes ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

1 hour ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

1 hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

2 hours ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

2 hours ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

2 hours ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

2 hours ago

More Stories From World