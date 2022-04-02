BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has suspended cooperation with Russia since the beginning of March over Ukraine, Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said on Friday.

"We had a strategic partnership with Russian since 2003; however, the agency has suspended all cooperation with Russia since the beginning of the month," De Bolle told French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche.

De Bolle noted that a Ukrainian liaison officer continues to work at the agency's headquarters in The Hague, providing "all our partners a direct access to the Ukrainian police in order to better assist them.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.