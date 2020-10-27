UrduPoint.com
Europol's 'Most Wanted' List Includes Frenchman On Run Charged With Rape - Reports

Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:17 PM

Europol's 'Most Wanted' List Includes Frenchman on Run Charged With Rape - Reports

A 48-year-old French citizen François Di Pasquali, who was convicted for the rape of an octogenarian, has landed on the "Most Wanted" list of Europol, the EU agency for law enforcement cooperation, according to media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A 48-year-old French citizen François Di Pasquali, who was convicted for the rape of an octogenarian, has landed on the "Most Wanted" list of Europol, the EU agency for law enforcement cooperation, according to media reports.

The "Most Wanted" campaign, launched by� EU agency for law enforcement cooperation Europol to find individuals on the run, includes François Di Pasquali, 48-year-old French citizen� for rape of octogenarian, media reported.

Di Pasquali, who had been sentenced to 10-year prison term, committed the crime in June 2009, when he raped an 84 year old woman suffering Alzheimer's disease.

His DNA profile was found on the crime scene and revealed as his in 2012.

"It is quite possible that this individual [Di Pasquali] is in contact with people who do not know everything about his past, whether in France or elsewhere, that is what interests us," Jacques Croly-Labourdette, chief of the National Fugitive Search Brigade (BNRF), said, cited by the media outlet.

The agency urges anyone who has information regarding the individual to report to them.

More Stories From World

