Euros Hosts Germany Face Denmark After Swiss 'warning Shot'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Herzogenaurach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 hosts Germany come into Saturday's last 16 clash with Denmark in Dortmund hoping to have learned from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland, their final group stage match.
After almost a decade of struggles at major tournaments, Germany were riding high after dominant wins over Scotland and Hungary to start the Euros.
Germany however came crashing back down to earth against Switzerland and were on course for defeat, before Niclas Fuellkrug's stoppage time header snatched a draw -- and with it, first place in the group.
It was a wake-up call the hosts needed, particularly with fans already eyeing a fourth Euros crown, and a reminder that coach Julian Nagelsmann has plenty to work on.
