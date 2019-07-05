Eurosceptic Slovak Parliamentarians Draft Resolution Against Russia Sanctions - Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Slovak lawmakers will introduce a resolution declaring the need to cancel anti-Russia sanctions and normalize relations with Moscow, Peter Marcek, a lawmaker from the right-wing eurosceptic We Are Family party, told the Russian Izvestiya newspaper.

"It is unacceptable that we are essentially in a state of confrontation with a state with which we have strong historic ... relations. The resolution, which is in the final stage of its preparation and will be introduced within two months, includes a call for removing anti-Russia sanctions," Marcek said.

The lawmaker argued that the restrictions negatively affected not only Slovakia but other EU member states, too. Marcek insisted that constructive Moscow-Bratislava dialogue should be established after the sanctions were removed.

Though the results of the future vote on the document were unclear, the initiative would be a signal showing that there was a need to change the Slovak foreign policy, the lawmaker explained.

Meanwhile, Slovakian parliament speaker Andrej Danko told Izvestiya that he hoped the anti-Russian sanctions would be lifted as soon as possible.

The European Union introduced numerous rounds of sanctions against Moscow in 2014 when a conflict in Ukraine's Donbas region erupted and Crimea became a part of Russia as a result of a referendum. Russia has responded by introducing an embargo on products originating from the countries that had targeted it with sanctions.

Notably, Marcek was a part of a Slovak delegation that visited Crimea in 2018. The lawmaker and his fellow party members have repeatedly expressed support for Crimea's reunification with Russia and called for lifting anti-Russia sanctions.