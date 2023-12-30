Open Menu

Eurostar Cancels Trains Due To Flooded UK Tunnels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) At least 14 Eurostar trains were cancelled on Saturday after flooding in tunnels in southern England, stranding thousands of passengers just ahead of New Year's Eve.

The tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent were inundated as the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large parts of the country.

"Flooding between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International means that all lines are blocked.

Trains running between these stations may be cancelled," the train operator Southeastern said on its website.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

It said flooding had affected both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet, meaning both tunnels are closed.

"This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International," Southeastern added.

Related Topics

Weather Snow London May All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of ..

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

16 hours ago
 Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

16 hours ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

16 hours ago
Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

16 hours ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

16 hours ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

16 hours ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

16 hours ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

16 hours ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From World