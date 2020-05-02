Eurostar Passengers Required to Wear Facial Masks Starting From May 4 - Rail Company

Eurostar, high-speed rail service between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, said on Saturday all passengers would be required to wear masks from Monday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Eurostar, high-speed rail service between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, said on Saturday all passengers would be required to wear masks from Monday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

"From 4 May, passengers must wear a face mask or face covering at our stations and on board in line with guidelines announced by the French and Belgian governments. Please ensure you have a mask with you when you travel. Any type of mask is suitable as long as it effectively covers your nose and mouth," the company said in a statement, adding that those without masks would be fined.

France announced in late April that wearing masks would become mandatory in public transport from May 11, while in Belgium from May 4.

Eurostar is a high-speed railway service. Its trains run through Channel Tunnel connecting London with a number of French and Belgian cities, such as Avignon, Brussels, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Paris.