UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurostar Passengers Required To Wear Facial Masks Starting From May 4 - Rail Company

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 07:47 PM

Eurostar Passengers Required to Wear Facial Masks Starting From May 4 - Rail Company

Eurostar, high-speed rail service between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, said on Saturday all passengers would be required to wear masks from Monday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Eurostar, high-speed rail service between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, said on Saturday all passengers would be required to wear masks from Monday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

"From 4 May, passengers must wear a face mask or face covering at our stations and on board in line with guidelines announced by the French and Belgian governments. Please ensure you have a mask with you when you travel. Any type of mask is suitable as long as it effectively covers your nose and mouth," the company said in a statement, adding that those without masks would be fined.

France announced in late April that wearing masks would become mandatory in public transport from May 11, while in Belgium from May 4.

Eurostar is a high-speed railway service. Its trains run through Channel Tunnel connecting London with a number of French and Belgian cities, such as Avignon, Brussels, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Paris.

Related Topics

Europe Company Brussels London Lille Marseille Lyon Paris United Kingdom Belgium April May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM launches Web portal to help jobless people

7 minutes ago

Spain to Make Masks Obligatory in Public Transport ..

2 minutes ago

Saleem Malik says there was politics in cricket te ..

24 minutes ago

Meera says Riskhi Kapoor wanted to work with her

28 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Drops to Slightly ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Sees Experience of Foreign Countries ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.