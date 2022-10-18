Eurostar Railroad Company Cancels Several Trains Over Nationwide Strike in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) European railroad company Eurostar, which connects the United Kingdom with France, Belgium and the Netherlands, on Tuesday canceled several trains due to a nationwide interprofessional strike organized by France's biggest trade unions to demand higher wages amid risings costs of living.

The protest is a response to government interference in the social movement of oil employees and encroachment on the right to strike.

"Due to strike action in France on 17 and 18 October, we've had to cancel the following trains: London to Paris - Monday 17 October, Paris to London - Monday 17 October, London to Paris - Tuesday 18 October, Paris to London - Tuesday 18 October," the company said on its website.

Eurostar trains cross the English Channel via the Channel Tunnel, which connects the European mainland with the UK by rail.

The strike was announced last week by four leading French trade unions ” the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force (FO), the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires. French transport unions, including CGT RATP, national rail operator SNCF - SUD-Rai, and CGT-Cheminots, also announced their decision to join the strike.

The strike action by energy sector employees has been ongoing in France since September 21, when ExxonMobil employees walked out. They were joined on September 27 by workers of French energy company TotalEnergies.