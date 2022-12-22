UrduPoint.com

Eurostar Security Personnel To Go On 2-Day Strike In UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Security staff at the Eurostar international high-speed rail service will go on strike in the United Kingdom from December 22-23 to demand higher wages.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were originally scheduled to hold demonstrations on December 16 and 18 as well, but strike action was canceled on those days as the union negotiated better working conditions, including pay, with Eurostar representatives.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, are taking part in the strikes.

More Stories From World

