Open Menu

Eurostar Services Resume As Cause Of Flooded Tunnel Probed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Eurostar services resume as cause of flooded tunnel probed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Eurostar warned customers travelling from London on Sunday of potential delays after flooding forced the cancellation all Saturday trains.

The first Eurostar train left London St Pancras International shortly after 8:00 am (0800 GMT).

US tourist Mollie Burpo, 46, travelling to Paris with her family, said they had watched Saturday's travel chaos nervously but that the queue was "fast" and "well organised".

Engineers have brought water in two tunnels in Kent in southern England under control meaning that at least one tunnel was useable, Eurostar said.

But it cautioned that "there will be some speed restrictions in place in the morning which may lead to delays and stations are expected to be very busy".

The company operates services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

It announced late Saturday that all scheduled trains would run on Sunday after an estimated over 30,000 people were impacted by the last-minute cancellations.

Travellers were left stranded on mainland Europe while those at St Pancras scrambled to find hotel rooms or make alternative travel arrangements.

Some tourists said their New Year holiday plans had been "ruined".

A spokesman for HS1, which runs the route between London and the Channel Tunnel, said flooding was being resolved and "the HS1 line will be operational in the morning".

"We understand how frustrating this has been for passengers and apologise for the inconvenience caused at such an important time of the year."

The company has not revealed what initially caused the flooding which began Friday night when water-filled tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in Kent, blocking the high-speed rail line.

The spokesman said the cause of the flooding will be investigated, but added that there was no evidence to suggest it was caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel's fire safety system as had previously been suggested by a water company.

Footage shot in the tunnel had shown water gushing from a pipe and submerging the tracks.

Related Topics

Fire Water Europe Hotel Company Brussels London Paris Amsterdam Lead May Sunday National University Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

17 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

1 day ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

1 day ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

1 day ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

1 day ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

1 day ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

1 day ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

1 day ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

1 day ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

1 day ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World