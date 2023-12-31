Eurostar to resume normal services Sunday after cancellations

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Eurostar trains will run as normal Sunday, the company said, hours after an entire day's services had to be cancelled, causing misery for tens of thousands of New Year travellers.

Saturday's massive disruption left some travellers in tears as they arrived at London's St Pancras Station to discover that two flooded tunnels in southern England had blocked the high-speed rail line to the continent.

Other travellers were left stranded in mainland Europe.

Earlier, High Speed 1 (HS1), which runs the railway line, had warned the volume of water in the tunnels was "unprecedented" and would take time to clear.

But later Saturday Eurostar announced that services would run as scheduled on Sunday as "at least one tunnel can now be used".

"We're able to confirm that we'll be running our planned timetable tomorrow," the company posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Our stations will be extremely busy due to today's disruption."