Eurostar Trains Resume After Surprise Channel Tunnel Strike

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Eurostar trains resume after surprise Channel tunnel strike

High-speed trains running the Channel Tunnel resumed service on Friday after French unions ended a wildcat strike that had stranded vacationers and held up freight just days before Christmas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) High-speed trains running the Channel Tunnel resumed service on Friday after French unions ended a wildcat strike that had stranded vacationers and held up freight just days before Christmas.

The surprise walkout by workers that blocked the tunnel sparked hours of chaos at rail hubs in Paris and London.

Neither side detailed the terms of the agreement or the issues on the negotiating table, but before the strike, French operator Getlink said unions had demanded a tripling of the end-of-year bonus of 1,000 Euros ($1,100).

Eurotunnel unions later announced they were ending their action after negotiations with management that "bore results that satisfy us".

High-speed services leaving London, Paris and Brussels "have gone back to normal today", Eurostar said Friday.

Eurostar had said it would add six extra trains between Friday and Sunday after it had been forced to cancel 30 scheduled trains.

At Gare du Nord station in Paris and St Pancras in London -- the main hubs for cross-Channel passenger train travel -- frustrated travellers dashed to change their reservations during the strike, or find alternative transportation.

