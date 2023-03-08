Eurostat Maintains 1.9% Annual GDP Growth Estimate for Eurozone in Q4, 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The GDP of the 20 eurozone members grew by 1.9% in annual terms in the fourth quarter of 2022 and remained almost the same in comparison with the previous quarter, according to the third and final estimate of Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, released on Wednesday.

The annual figure coincided with the preliminary and interim estimates. In quarterly terms, growth of 0.1% was projected.

In the third quarter, the eurozone economy grew by 2.5% per annum and 0.

4% quarter-over-quarter.

Besides, the GDP of the whole European Union grew by 1.7% in annual terms in the fourth quarter, while it fell by 0.1% in quarterly terms. In the third quarter, an annual growth of 2.6% was recorded by Eurostat, and the quarter-over-quarter increase amounted to 0.4%.

In 2021, the GDP of the eurozone and the EU grew by 5.3% each. In 2020, the GDP of the whole European Union fell by 5.9%, and the Eurozone by 6.4%, because of the consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic.