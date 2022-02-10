UrduPoint.com

Eurostat Says 7% Of European Youth Confirmed Materially, Socially Deprived In 2020

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

The rate of social and material deprivation among young people in the European Union reached 7% in 2020, a jump of two percentage points from the year before, Eurostat, the bloc's official statistics bureau, said on Thursday

"In the EU in 2020, the severe material and social deprivation rate among young people (aged 15-29 years) was 7%. When compared with 2019, this increased by 2 percentage points (pp).

The severe material and social deprivation rate among the total population was the same (7%)," the statistics service said in a statement.

According to the bureau, the highest percentage of materially and socially deprived youth was found in Romania, 24%, followed by Bulgaria and Greece, with 21% and 16%, respectively.

At the same time 11 of 26 member states Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden have a rate of less than 3%.

>