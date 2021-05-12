Eurostat Sees No Recovery for Commercial Air Travel in Early 2021

The commercial air traffic in the European Union has not recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions in early 2021, including last month, Eurostat, the EU's official statistics bureau, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The commercial air traffic in the European Union has not recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions in early 2021, including last month, Eurostat, the EU's official statistics bureau, said on Wednesday.

According to the bureau, last April the industry suffered a 91-percent drop in air traffic, compared to the same month in 2019 as the coronavirus restrictions were in full effect.

"The first months of 2021 showed no signs of recovery: January (-68% compared with same month in 2019), February (-73%), March (-71%) and April (-70%)," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistics agency added that the largest April decreases in commercial flights were recorded in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, both of which had a 67-percent drop compared to April 2019.

As the COVID-19 epidemic was unfolding last year, many countries adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading and disrupting global economy in the process.