UrduPoint.com

Eurostat Sees Year-on-Year Rise Of 115% In First-Time Asylum Seekers In Q2

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Eurostat Sees Year-on-Year Rise of 115% in First-Time Asylum Seekers in Q2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The number of first-time asylum applicants in the EU countries has increased by 115% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, Eurostat, the bloc's official statistics bureau, said on Friday.

"During Q2 2021, there were some 103 895 first-time asylum seekers applying for international protection in countries of the EU. This was up by 115% when compared with Q2 2020 (48 370 first-time applicants), and up by 9% when compared with the Q1 2021 (95 265). However, it was still below the pre-pandemic levels observed in Q2 2019 - down by 28%," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistics service noted that most of the first-time asylum seekers are from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, while Germany, France and Spain are the most popular destinations.

Eurostat also recorded a 19% rise in applications from unaccompanied minors compared to this year's first quarter.

"In Q2 2021, most of the unaccompanied minors applied for asylum in Belgium (620), Austria (615), Germany (610) and Bulgaria (555). However, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia and Malta did not record any unaccompanied minors applying for asylum in Q2 2021," the bureau added.

Countries around the globe are bracing themselves for a new wave of migrants as people have been scrambling to leave Afghanistan in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Syria Russia France Germany Same Austria Estonia Spain Belgium Bulgaria Latvia Malta 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.