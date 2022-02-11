UrduPoint.com

Eurostat Shows More Women Joined Science, Engineering Professions In 2020

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Eurostat Shows More Women Joined Science, Engineering Professions in 2020

The European Union statistical office (Eurostat) on Friday unveiled data, showing that the number of women joining science and technology increased in 2020, accounting for 41% of total employment in this sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union statistical office (Eurostat) on Friday unveiled data, showing that the number of women joining science and technology increased in 2020, accounting for 41% of total employment in this sector.

"In 2020, there were almost 6.6 million female scientists and engineers in the EU, 254 500 more than in 2019, accounting for 41% of total employment in science and engineering," Eurostat said.

The share of female scientists and engineers differs widely across the EU, varying from 52% in Lithuania, Portugal and Denmark to 31% in Hungary and 30% in Finland.

"By sector, women were underrepresented in manufacturing (where only 22% of scientists and engineers were female), while there was more of a gender balance in the services sector (46%)," the statement added.

Promoting gender balance in education and employment constitutes one of the EU key priorities, with the Gender Equality Strategy launched by the European Commission in 2020, aiming to boost women's economic empowerment and ensure their equal opportunities in the labor market. Nonetheless, the EU is still facing gender imbalance in employment and earnings.

The employment rate among men and women varies greatly across the EU, with the proportion of men of working age in employment exceeding that of women by 11.7%. The gender pay gap in the EU amounts to 14.1%, with the highest earning disparity existing in Estonia, where men are paid 21.7% more than women, Latvia - 21.2%, Austria - 19.9% and Germany - 19.2%.

Related Topics

Technology Education European Union Germany Austria Estonia Portugal Finland Lithuania Latvia Hungary Denmark Women 2019 2020 Market From Share Million Employment

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

17 minutes ago
 Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

34 minutes ago
 PNCA calls for entry in NDCP Directory of creative ..

PNCA calls for entry in NDCP Directory of creatives

44 seconds ago
 Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab co ..

Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

45 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

48 seconds ago
 Germany eyes easing Covid curbs, says infections p ..

Germany eyes easing Covid curbs, says infections peaking

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>