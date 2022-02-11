Eurostat Shows More Women Joined Science, Engineering Professions in 2020

The European Union statistical office (Eurostat) on Friday unveiled data, showing that the number of women joining science and technology increased in 2020, accounting for 41% of total employment in this sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union statistical office (Eurostat) on Friday unveiled data, showing that the number of women joining science and technology increased in 2020, accounting for 41% of total employment in this sector.

"In 2020, there were almost 6.6 million female scientists and engineers in the EU, 254 500 more than in 2019, accounting for 41% of total employment in science and engineering," Eurostat said.

The share of female scientists and engineers differs widely across the EU, varying from 52% in Lithuania, Portugal and Denmark to 31% in Hungary and 30% in Finland.

"By sector, women were underrepresented in manufacturing (where only 22% of scientists and engineers were female), while there was more of a gender balance in the services sector (46%)," the statement added.

Promoting gender balance in education and employment constitutes one of the EU key priorities, with the Gender Equality Strategy launched by the European Commission in 2020, aiming to boost women's economic empowerment and ensure their equal opportunities in the labor market. Nonetheless, the EU is still facing gender imbalance in employment and earnings.

The employment rate among men and women varies greatly across the EU, with the proportion of men of working age in employment exceeding that of women by 11.7%. The gender pay gap in the EU amounts to 14.1%, with the highest earning disparity existing in Estonia, where men are paid 21.7% more than women, Latvia - 21.2%, Austria - 19.9% and Germany - 19.2%.