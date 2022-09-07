(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The economy of the eurozone grew 4.1% in the second quarter of 2021 year-on-year and increased by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday in its final, third estimate.

Experts expected the final indicators to coincide with Eurostat's second estimate at 3.9% compared with the same period in 2021, and a 0.6% growth over the first quarter of 2022.

"In the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.8% in the euro area ... Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 4.

1% in the euro area," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the economy of the European Union grew 0.7% in the three months before June compared to the first quarter and 4.2% year-on-year. The previous estimate projected slightly worse results with 0.6% and 4%, respectively.

The number of employed persons crept up by 0.4% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter compared with the previous one. Employment is also on the rise in year-on-year calculations with +2.7% in the eurozone and +2.4% in the EU.