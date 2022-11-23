Eurovision Audience in Non-Participating Countries Can Vote Now - Broadcasting Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) allowed on Tuesday viewers from non-participating countries to vote for their favorite candidate in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

"And, for the first time ever, viewers from non-participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite songs too!.. Their votes, once added together, will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final," the EBU's statement said.

Audience from non-participating countries will vote "via a secure online platform using a credit card," according to the EBU.

People in the participating countries will still be able to cast their vote by phone or SMS.

Besides, countries will be promoted to the Grand Final only by viewers' votes, not by jury and audience votes combined as has been the case since 2009.

"The professional music industry juries will remain for the Grand Final, but complete control of who gets there from the Semi-Finals has been handed over to the viewing public," the EBU added.

Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 from May 9-13 on behalf of Ukraine, due to security concerns. The Ukrainian participant will be qualified for the Grand Final.